Five people died in a plane crash into South Florida's Lake Okeechobee in Palm Beach County. Google Maps screenshot

March 9 (UPI) -- The five people killed in a plane crash into South Florida's Lake Okeechobee included four attorneys with the same law firm and the pilot.

The victims were pulled by divers from the twin-engine Piper PA-23, commonly known as an Aztec plane, on Friday afternoon.

Eduardo Mulet, 45, of West Palm Beach, was a commercial pilot and a computer technician contractor with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, which released the names Saturday, spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPBF-TV.

The four passengers were members of Peterson Bernard law firm: Eric Peterson, 73, of Lighthouse Point; Matthew Fiorello, 36, of Palm Beach Gardens; Heather Bridwell, 43, of Jupiter; and Edwin Mortell III, 54, of Stuart.

The law firm, which specializes in risk management, alternative dispute resolution and litigation management, was fouded in 1981, according its website. The firm has offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Stuart, and 20 attorneys were pictured on the website, including the four victims.

The aircraft crashed as it approached Pahokee Airport around 3:30 p.m. from Tampa International Airport. The plane landed about 400 yards from shore in shallow water.

Officials in Tampa told the Sun Sentinel the flight was a charter that had departed from Sheltair Aviation Services.

"I seen it circling. It went around two times," Laura Lester told WPBF-TV. "And it went up in that corner and it didn't come back."

The office's Violent Crimes Division, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.