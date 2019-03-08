Trump pledges FEMA support while visiting Alabama tornado victims

First lady Melania Trump waves as she and son Barron Trump depart with President Donald Trump via Marine One on Friday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump promised support to communities in eastern Alabama struck by a series of deadly tornadoes this week as he and first lady Melania Trump visited the victims of the storms Friday.

They toured tornado-ravaged Lee County, including the towns of Beauregard and Opelika, where they met with community members at Providence Baptist Church.

About six tornadoes touched down throughout the area Sunday, killing 23 people between the ages of 6 and 89. Officials said four EF-1 twisters, one EF-2 and one half-mile-wide EF-4 tornado struck the area.

"I've never seen anything like it," Trump said of the destruction he witnessed.

"We're gonna take care," he added, praising the efforts of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The president met with one family who lost 10 members in the storm, as well as volunteers and religious leaders in Opilaka. One volunteer, Ada Ingram, told reporters the president signed several hats and Bibles for supporters.

"I enjoyed him coming. I think it's a godsend," she said, adding that the aftermath of the storm was bad.

Outside of a church, the Trumps stopped for a moment in front of a row of crosses honoring each of the victims of the storm.

President Trump said FEMA would stay in Alabama as long as necessary.

"We love you all. We love the state of Alabama," he said.