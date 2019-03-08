U.S. News Iranian-Americans call for Tehran regime change in D.C. protest By Danielle Haynes ( )

The Organization of Iranian-American Communities is calling for for regime change to bring down the ruling religious party. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators dress as Hassan Rouhani, the president of Iran (L) and Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran during the protest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Protesters hold a portrait of Iranian politician Maryam Rajavi as they walk through steam. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo License Photo The organization tweeted "@OrgIAC and #DCIranFreedomMarch support congressional and administration officials efforts putting maximum pressure on the terrorist regime in Tehran. People of Iran ultimately bare burden of #IranRegimeChange." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | The organization tweeted earlier, "The people of Iran have a popular, legitimate and indigenous resistance movement. We Iranian Americans @ #DCIranFreedomMarch call for The United States to recognize @NCRIUS (National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office) @VOAIran (Farsi news) @USAdarFarsi, @SecPompeo (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo)." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators hold portraits of Iranian politicians Massoud Rajavii (L) and his wife Maryam Rajavi. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo License Photo The organization's mission, as it is written on its website , is to advocate for "a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran." The OAIC doesn't support war or appeasement, rather a plan that "supports the Iranian people’s struggle for democratic change." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | The organization's goal is to organize Iranian-Americans to promote values like respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The OAIC has existed since 1997 and has roots in 40 states in the United States with headquarters in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

March 8 (UPI) -- Iranian-Americans rallied Friday in Washington, D.C., to call for a regime change in Tehran and ask the U.S. government to label Iran's military and intelligence agency as terror organizations. Members and supporters of the Organization of Iranian American Communities gathered for speeches at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue about two blocks from the White House. The group seeks an uprising in Iran and regime change to establish a democratic, secular and non-nuclear nation.

U.S. lawmakers such as Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Brad Sherman, D-Calif., spoke at the event in person or by video feed, as well as Maryan Rajavi, president-elect of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran.

In prepared remarks, Rajavi noted that the rally was held on International Women's Day and congratulated women fighting for equality under a "misogynist regime."

"On this day, Iran and Iranians take pride in the women of Iran who have risen up and waged one of the greatest resistances of the modern era," she said.

"They have given tens of thousands of martyrs, prisoners and torture victims, and for four decades have been active on all the fields of battle."

Rajavi called on the U.S. State Department to designate Iran's military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the Ministry of Intelligence as foreign terrorist organizations.

"Doing so would be a positive message to the Iranian people, and a decisive message against the clerical regime," she said.

After the speeches, the protesters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.