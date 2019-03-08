Fugitive on FBI most wanted list arrested following D.C. murder

Lamont Stephenson, one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, was arrested hours after he allegedly killed his girlfriend. Photo courtesy Prince George's County Police Department

March 8 (UPI) -- A man on the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list for a murder over half a decade ago was arrested in Maryland Thursday, hours after he had allegedly killed again, police said.

Lamont Stephenson, 43, was charged by the State of New Jersey on Nov. 3, 2014, with homicide for allegedly asphyxiating his fiancee, Olga DeJesus, 40, and her dog, according to an FBI media release.

Stephenson was last seen at Newark's Penn Station on the day of the murder.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Stephenson Sept. 8, 2017, by the U.S. District Court of New Jersey after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Following a federal arrest warrant issued for Stephenson in 2017 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, he was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives list October 2018, offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

"The FBI believes the way Stephenson killed Olga and her dog shows that he has a strong tendency to act out in rage and the concern is he is is a threat to other woman and the community as a whole," FBI supervisory special agent Carl Pretty said in a video posted to YouTube announcing his addition to the fugitives list.

Stephenson was on the loose until 2 a.m. Thursday, when the Prince George's County Police Department received a call about a suspicious person in a rental truck parked outside a closed business.

"The officers then began to check whether the man, Lamont Stephenson, had any open warrants. It was at that point, Stephenson told the officers he was wanted in New Jersey for murder," the media release announcing his arrest said.

An unspecified weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

While talking to police, Stephenson said he had also committed a crime in Washington Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington said that he was wanted in connection to the murder of his girlfriend Natina Kiah.

In a media release, police said they found the 40-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound Wednesday in her apartment following a "welfare call."

She was dead by the time emergency services arrived.

Her cat was also killed, the Washington Post reported.

He is currently in Prince George's County Department of Corrections pending extradition to New Jersey.