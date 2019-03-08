Actor Jussie Smollett's mug shot after Chicago police arrested him last month. Chicago police launched an internal investigation into media leaks regarding the high-profile case. Photo courtesy Chicago Police Department/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Chicago police want to know who leaked information about the department's investigation into Jussie Smollett's alleged hate crime to the media.

Smollett was the star of the television show Empire, who made headlines for an assault in Chicago in which two men jumped him while yelling racial slurs and saying this is "MAGA country" -- a reference to President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again slogan.

Smollett was hospitalized after the January incident. After several weeks of detective work, police said that he staged the incident.

The internal investigation is looking at the interrogation of the brothers, who police said were paid by Smollett to stage a fake attack on him to garner sympathy and fame. Police said Abel and Ola Osundairo were paid $3,500 via personal check with a memo line that reads "personal training."

Details of the police questioning were leaked to the media at some point. No alleged leakers have been identified, and no Chicago police officers have been disciplined. State police, prosecutors and federal agents all the way to court clerk's staff had access to the details of the case, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

"I will also add that there were several agencies briefed with information during that time, and some of the information that went out was not factually accurate," Guglielmi told ABC News on Thursday evening. "These types of investigations are fairly common so that we can determine if we have any integrity issues for future cases."

Police had obtained a search warrant that led to the check and have text messages between Smollett and the brothers. Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false crime report and was arrested. He pleaded not guilty. He is free on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.