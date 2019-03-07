Trending Stories

471 parents deported without their children during family separations
Reports: Cohen provides House with documents on false testimony
Families begin legal fight to protect homes, property from border wall
Huawei sues U.S. as 'last resort' to fight government ban
DNC bars Fox News from hosting primary debates

Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington

Latest News

Ralph Hall, oldest person to serve in U.S. House, dies at 95
Ohio delays 3 executions after judge compares process to 'waterboarding'
New U.S. humanitarian aid reaches Venezuela border
Miami Dolphins trying to trade DE Robert Quinn
Moose caught on camera on carport roof
 
Back to Article
/