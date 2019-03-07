March 7 (UPI) -- An ocean conservation and advocacy group asked the government Thursday to expand boat-to-plate traceability for all seafood after a study found one out of every five fish samples is mislabeled by sellers.

The group, Oceana, said the U.S. government's current monitoring program to prevent seafood fraud applies to 13 types of imported fish and tests them only between the boat and the U.S. border. The group wants those parameters expanded.

"Seafood fraud ultimately deceives consumers who fall victim to a bait and switch, disguises conservation and health risks, and hurts honest fishermen and seafood businesses," said Beth Lowell, Oceana's deputy vice president of U.S. campaigns. "Seafood traceability -- from boat to plate -- is critical to ensure that all seafood sold in the U.S. is safe, legally caught and honestly labeled.

"It's clear that seafood fraud continues to be a problem in the U.S., and our government needs to do more to tackle this once and for all."

Researchers tested 449 samples of imported fish between March 2018 and August 2018 and found that one out of five was mislabeled. One in three establishments also sold mislabeled seafood, the Oceana study said, adding that the mislabeling was more likely to exist at restaurants (26 percent) and smaller markets (24 percent) than larger chain grocery stories (12 percent).

Oceana said among the species of fish tested, sea bass was most likely to be mislabeled at 55 percent, followed by snapper at 42 percent.

The group said it found that some sellers attempted to mislabel imported seafood as locally sourced, while others attempted to pass off more vulnerable species like Atlantic halibut as a more sustainable catch. The organization also accused some sellers of labeling lower-value species with generic names like "sea bass" and "catfish," which can mask health and conservation risks.

"After testing nearly 2,000 samples from more than 30 states since we began our investigations into seafood fraud, it never ceases to astonish me that we continue to uncover troubling levels of deception in the seafood we feed our families," said Kimberly Warner, report author and senior scientist at Oceana.