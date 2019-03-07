Chelsea Manning faces contempt hearing for refusing to answer grand jury

Chelsea Manning said she may be jailed fro contempt after refusing to answer a federal grand jury's questions about her leaking archives of secret military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks in 2010, in a secret hearing. File Photo by Tim Travers Hawkins/Wikimedia Commons

March 7 (UPI) -- Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking archives of secret military and diplomatic documents, said Thursday that she could be jailed for refusing to testify in front of a grand jury.

In a statement on Twitter, Manning said she would return to federal court for a contempt hearing Friday after she invoked her Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights during a closed-door grand jury hearing Wednesday.

"The court may find me in contempt and order me to jail," she said. "In solidarity with many activists facing the odds, I will stand by my principles. I will exhaust every legal remedy available. My legal team continues to challenge the secrecy of these proceedings, and I am prepared to face the consequences of my refusal."

Manning also confirmed that Wednesday's hearing was focused on her public disclosure of diplomatic cables and military logs to WikiLeaks in 2010, for which she served six years in prison.

"All of the substantive questions pertained to my disclosures of information to the public in 2010 --answers I provided in extensive testimony, during my court-martial in 2013," she said.

Manning added that she was granted immunity during the hearing, yet still refused to answer the questions, invoking her constitutional rights.