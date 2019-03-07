Avalanches cause temporary shutdown of Colorado roadways

March 7 (UPI) -- A pair of avalanches prompted temporary closures of two Colorado roadways on Thursday, state transportation officials said.

Three vehicles were buried in a natural slide on Colorado Highway 91, which covered the road with 15 feet of snow and debris after 4 p.m., prompting a closure of the roadway, CBS Denver reported.

All of the people in the vehicles buried were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Another avalanche took place at around 1:30 a.m., dumping six feet of snow onto Interstate 70.

All lanes of both roadways were closed, with I-70 reopening at 7 p.m. and Highway 91 set to open hours later.

Crews also set off charges causing another avalanche, Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Tracy Truelove said.

The CDOT said that travel in the mountains was discouraged and anyone who must travel should use extreme caution.

Thursday's avalanches came after three avalanches struck a stretch of I-70 on Monday.