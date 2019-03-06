Watch live: Trump holds U.S. workforce advisory board meeting

March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was scheduled to participate in an on-camera meeting to discuss the American workforce Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

The first meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board was set to take place at 4 p.m. EST in the State Dining Room.

Trump signed an executive order in July establishing the advisory board, which is meant to support "forgotten" Americans through workforce development. It also is intended to expand the number of apprenticeships in the country.

The advisory board includes government officials, industry leaders and experts.