Sheriff: All missing from Alabama tornadoes accounted for

March 6 (UPI) -- All of the people missing as a result of a series of tornadoes in Alabama have been accounted for, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said Wednesday.

Jones said the search and rescue effort following the tornadoes that killed 23 people was shifting to recovery status, USA Today reported.

On Monday, authorities said dozens of people were missing and about 200 law enforcement officers were searching for victims after six tornadoes touched down in southeast Alabama -- four rated EF-1, one EF-2 and the twister in Lee County rated at EF-4.

Authorities released the names of those who were killed during the tornadoes, ABC News reported.

The victims ranged from 6 years old to 89 years old and included 10 relatives from one family.

A post on the sheriff office's Facebook page stated that two "large corporations" had pledged to pay for the victims' funerals.

"What a wonderful blessing this will be for the families who have lost loved ones! To these corporations we thank you!" the sheriff's office said.

President Donald Trump said he would visit the area hit by the tornadoes on Friday after Gov. Kay Ivey's request for a major disaster declaration for the storm-battered county on Tuesday.

"President Trump has been very gracious and pledged his unwavering support to Alabama since the devastating storms and tornadoes struck Alabama over the weekend," Ivey said Wednesday.