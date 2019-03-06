Michael D. Cohen is scheduled for a fourth day of testimony on Capitol Hill where it is expected that he will discuss possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, returns to Capitol Hill Wednesday to answer questions from the House intelligence committee -- less than a week after making explosive remarks about the president and his activities in the White House.

Last week, Cohen testified in Congress for three days for three committees about a wide range of issues, but primarily for insight into what actions he performed as Trump's attorney and how the president operates within his administration.

It is expected Wednesday's testimony will center on the intelligence committee's Russia investigation and whether Trump's campaign cooperated with agents or actors of Moscow.

Cohen's return comes as congressional Democrats in the House, now as the majority party, are ramping up efforts to investigate Trump and his associates.

RELATED New York regulators subpoena Trump Organization insurance broker

His appearances in the House and Senate intelligence panels last week were private, but Cohen gave his dramatic testimony in a public hearing before the House oversight committee. Wednesday's hearing will also occur in private.

House intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff, however, said he expects a transcript of Wednesday's testimony to be released publicly once the Justice Department signs off on it.

Among Cohen's many explosive remarks last week is an assertion that he would not expect Trump to give up the presidency easily if he isn't re-elected in 2020.

"Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power," he said. "And this is why I agreed to appear before you today."

Also during the testimony, he called Trump a "racist," a "con man" and a "cheat," adding that he regretted ever working for the former New York real estate mogul. He also said Trump ordered him to pay "hush money" to adult film star Stormy Daniels over a purported affair.

Republicans on the panel grilled Cohen during the hours-long hearing, repeatedly pressing hard-edged questions and questioning his credibility -- particularly by pointing out that he's headed to prison for lying to Congress. Cohen was convicted and sentenced last year for lying to lawmakers about Trump-related business in Russia.

RELATED Lawmakers demand documents from White House for Trump investigation

Cohen was also disbarred last week and Republican lawmakers have called for a review of his testimony to see if perjury charges are warranted.

Since the high-profile hearing last week, Trump has made repeated rejections of Cohen's claims, tweeting at one point, "Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his [Congress] testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited!"

Cohen's return Wednesday came on the day he was supposed to begin his three-year prison sentence. Shoulder surgery prompted authorities to delay the start of his sentence by two months, until May 6.