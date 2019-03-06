Cohen to continue testimony Wednesday

Michael D. Cohen is scheduled for a fourth day of testimony on Capitol Hill where it is expected that he will discuss possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen will return to Capitol Hill Wednesday for a fourth day of testimony before the House Intelligence panel.

Last week, Cohen sat for three straight days behind closed doors with both the Senate and House intelligence committees as well as publicly for the House Oversight and Reform Committee where he warned them that if Trump isn't re-elected in 2020, he may not relinquish power easily.

"Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power," he said. "And this is why I agreed to appear before you today."

During the testimony, he called Trump a "racist," a "con man" and a "cheat," adding that he regretted every working for the New York real estate mogul.

He also revealed that Trump had order him to pay hush money to an adult film star following his election as president.

The former "fixer" of the president also detailed crimes he committed on behalf of the president while the president's Republican party attempted to discredit Cohen by questioning the veracity of his statements given that he is a convicted liar.

Trump last week attempted to discredit his former attorney while in Hanoi, Vietnam, for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and then again the next day, tweeting: "Your heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited!"

Cohen is scheduled to finish his testimony Wednesday, which will be behind closed doors.

It is expected that the testimony will center on the intelligence committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump's campaign coordinated with them.

Cohen pleaded guilty to nine federal charges late last year for lying to Congress concerning the Justice Department's investigation into a Moscow real estate deal.

The former lawyer, who was disbarred also last week, made a plea deal to cooperate with Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling.

Initially, Cohen was scheduled to begin serving his three-year prison sentence for lying and tax fraud Wednesday, but a judge postponed it by two months due to shoulder surgery.