March 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was scheduled to sign an executive order Tuesday in an effort to prevent veteran suicides.

The signing was set to take place at 1:45 p.m. EST in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

The executive action is expected to create a task force led by Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to bring down the suicide rate of veterans. The VA said an average of 20 veterans die from suicide each day.