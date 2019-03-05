Gallup: Most Americans support NATO, United Nations

International flags fly at the base of the United Nations Building at sunset for the 72nd General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters at GA Hall in New York City on September 21, 2017. A Gallup poll released Monday found that most Americans support the NATO Alliance and the United Nations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans believe both the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Alliance and the United Nations are necessary and relevant entities, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The survey found that 77 percent of Americans believe the NATO Alliance should be maintained and 66 percent said the U.N. plays a necessary role in the world, despite President Donald Trump questioning the need for both entities.

The 77 percent of Americans expressing support for NATO was close to the 80 percent who responded similarly when Gallup last asked the question in 2017 and was among the highest levels recorded since 1989.

Support for the U.N. was unchanged in the past two times Gallup has measured it, but overall it has declined from 1997 when it stood at 87 percent.

Additionally, 42 percent of Americans responded that the U.N. does a good job in trying to solve problems, up from 34 percent in 2018.

Support for both entities also varied along party lines, with 88 percent of Democrats supporting NATO and 86 percent supporting the U.N. in comparison to 70 percent and 49 percent of Republicans.

The data were a result of a survey of 1,016 adults, aged 18 and older, conducted Feb. 1-10, with a 4 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.