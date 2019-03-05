Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb plans to leave the post in order to spend more time with his family. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Scott Gottlieb plans to resign as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration next month, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Tuesday.

President Donald Trump named Gottlieb, 46, to head the agency in March 2017 after he acted as deputy commissioner under former President George W. Bush. Gottlieb is leaving the administration in order to spend more time with his family in Connecticut.

"All of us at HHS are proud of the remarkable work Commissioner Gottlieb has done at the FDA," Azar said. "He has been an exemplary public health leader, aggressive advocate for American patients, and passionate promoter of innovation.

"I will personally miss working with Scott on the important goals we share, and I know that is true for so many other members of the HHS family."

Gottlieb, who previously had ties as an advocate for drug companies, has focused much of the past two years on combatting underage tobacco sales. Under his leadership, the FDA has particularly targeted companies that market e-cigarette devices to teens.

"We're seeing too many cases where companies are designing e-liquid products in packages that resemble children's food items and this sort of egregious marketing can lead to accidental ingestion of potentially lethal doses of nicotine by young kids," he said in a November warning to e-cigarette companies. "There's no excuse for this sort of packaging and we'll continue to target these products and the companies that market them."