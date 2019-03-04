Watch: Three avalanches strike Colorado's Interstate 70

Three avalanches struck a stretch of Colorado's Interstate 70 beginning Sunday, according to state traffic officials. Screen capture/Jacob Easton/Fox31

March 4 (UPI) -- Three avalanches have struck a stretch of Interstate 70 in Colorado since Sunday, state traffic officials said.

The third avalanche occurred Monday at mile marker 198, near Officer's Gulch, Colorado's CBS4 news station reported.

Monday's avalanche did not block any lanes on the interstate.

Two avalanches hit the same area on Sunday, including one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said one of the avalanches was "a natural avalanche" and "not a controlled slide."

The department also said not enough snow made it onto the roadway to impact any drivers.

Jacob Easton recorded video of the avalanche on Sunday that he shared with Colorado news station Fox 31.

"All of a sudden, me and my dad just saw a big white cloud to the left of us and we instantly noticed the avalanche," he said.

Multiple avalanche warnings were issued through out the state after heavy snow during the weekend and crews were doing avalanche control work near highways in mountainous areas on Sunday.