A Frontier jet sits on a taxiway, being de-iced during a heavy snow storm at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Mo., on Sunday. The storm dumped several inches on the area. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Some 80 million people were placed under winter weather alerts late Sunday and early Monday, as snow and rain battered regions from Colorado to Maine, officials said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency banning traffic from most state highways. The state also declared government offices would open two hours later than normal Monday due to the weather.

Due to the winter weather conditions, I have declared a State of Emergency for the entire state beginning at 3:00 PM today.



The @NJSP will institute a Commercial Traffic Ban on state highways and interstates, except the Turnpike, Parkway, and AC Expressway. Updates at @ReadyNJ. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 3, 2019

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the transportation department shifted resources to areas most affected by the storms -- including the Capital, Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions.

RELATED At least 14 dead as tornadoes hit Alabama

"Extreme weather is the new norm," he said. "I am urging New Yorkers to prepare for messy and potentially dangerous travel conditions. We have learned from experience that it is better to be over-prepared in these situations -- if you're not prepared before the storm, it is too late."

All told, about 80 million people in the United States were under winter advisories from the severe weather.

New York City Public Schools said schools would be closed Monday due to the weather.

⚠️ Due to expected severe weather conditions, all NYC public schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Monday, March 4, 2019. pic.twitter.com/cjQxxD3Uwk — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) March 3, 2019

In St. Louis, Mo., severe weather caused at least 179 calls to Missouri State Highway Patrol for service as dozens of motorists were stranded and more than 60 were involved in crashes. Several people were hurt, KMOV-TV reported.

While New York and southwest New England received snow Sunday night, extreme thunderstorms hit South Carolina, the Florida panhandle and Georgia -- some areas that had already seen tornadoes, forecasters said. In Alabama, at least 23 people died from the twisters.

Storms cut power to nearly 50,000 homes and business in Alabama and Georgia, and a "freeze warning" was issued for parts of Alabama as temperatures dropped to the upper 20s.