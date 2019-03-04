Rescuers search for survivors of tornadoes that killed 23 in Alabama

March 4 (UPI) -- Weather authorities are going out in Alabama and Georgia Monday to determine how many tornadoes hit Sunday, killing nearly two dozen people, and assess the scope of the damage.

Alabama authorities said they expect the death totals in southeast Alabama to rise Monday as they search for survivors and victims. The National Weather Servicesent two teams to investigate two storm tracks in Lee County. One tornado has been confirmed there, AL.com reported.

Officials have confirmed 23 deaths after the tornadoes struck Sunday in the city of Beauregard and hammered numerous other counties near the Alabama-Georgia state line. One tornado that hit Lee County was a half-mile wide with 165 mph winds.

Lee County, where Beauregard is located, sustained the bulk of damage and deaths, officials said. The county's school district said on Instagram all schools would be closed Monday.

The Opelika-Auburn News reported the American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Opelika at the west campus of the Providence Baptist Church. Nearly 2,000 Alabama Power customers in Lee County were without power early Monday.

Dozens were injured. The East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika alone received more than 40 patients.

"It sounded like a race car coming. Like the Indy 500," resident Sam Cook told WRBL-TV. He said a tornado hit in West Smiths Station, Ala.

"It was in a rush," he added. "All of a sudden it just attacked. ... It knocked me to my knees one time."

David Logan, Barbour County emergency management director, said damage from a tornado there left debris around U.S. Highway 431, destroying a fire station, a chicken hatchery and numerous homes. Another tornado hit Weedon Field Airport in Lee County.

Tornadoes were also reported in Washington, Macon, Autauga and Houston counties.