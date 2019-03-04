Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper launches 2020 campaign for president

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks during Day four of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 28, 2016. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Monday he's running for president in 2020, joining a fast-growing Democratic field.

The 8-year governor, former mayor of Denver and businessman joins a field of 14 Democrats seeking the party nomination for 2020. Other potential contenders include former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I'm running for president because we're facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for," Hickenlooper said in a video posted to Twitter early Monday. "I'm running for president because we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done. I've proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to deliver."

The video featured footage of President Donald Trump.

Hickenlooper will hold a kickoff rally Thursday in Denver where he will lay out policy goals.

As governor, Hickenlooper, 67, expanded Medicaid, signed comprehensive gun-control legislation and established civil unions for same-sex couples before it was legalized by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hickenlooper initially opposed legalizing marijuana, but oversaw the regulatory process when it was approved by voters.

RELATED Colorado baker sues state for religious persecution

Hickenlooper is the latest to join a Democratic field that includes Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders joined the race last week. Hickenlooper was a finalist to be Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016.

It's official: I'm asking you to interview me for President. Our country is in crisis, and we need someone who knows how to bring people together and get things done. This is my record, but I've never done it alone. Join me: https://t.co/ta7aY0lTeY pic.twitter.com/HaCnK5paBU - John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 4, 2019