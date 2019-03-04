80M people under winter weather alert

A Frontier jet sits on a taxiway, being de-iced during a heavy snow storm at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on March 3, 2019. The morning storm dumped 2-3 inches on the area. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Some 80 million people from Colorado to Maine were under winter weather alerts as snow and rain were expected to batter the Eastern United States into Monday morning.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of the Emergency starting at 3 p.m. Sunday banning traffic from most state highways.

Due to the winter weather conditions, I have declared a State of Emergency for the entire state beginning at 3:00 PM today.



The @NJSP will institute a Commercial Traffic Ban on state highways and interstates, except the Turnpike, Parkway, and AC Expressway. Updates at @ReadyNJ. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 3, 2019

New Jersey State also declared that offices would open two hours later than normal Monday due to the weather.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Department of Transportation had shifted resources to areas that would be most affected by the downpour, including the Capital, Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions.

"Extreme weather is the new norm, and we have another anticipated snow event that is expected to impact most of the state tonight. I am urging New Yorkers to prepare for messy and potentially dangerous travel conditions," Cuomo said in a statement. "We have learned from experience that it is better to be over-prepared in these situations -- if you're not prepared before the storm, it is too late."

Meanwhile, New York City Public Schools announced on Twitter Sunday that schools would be closed Monday.

⚠️ Due to expected severe weather conditions, all NYC public schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Monday, March 4, 2019. pic.twitter.com/cjQxxD3Uwk — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) March 3, 2019

In St. Louis, Mo., the weather caused at least 179 calls to Missouri State Highway Patrol for service as 45 motorists were left stranded and 61 vehicles were involved in crashes, resulting in six people injured, KMOV 4 reported.

And while New York and southwestern New England were receiving snow Sunday night, South Carolina, the Florida panhandle and Georgia, which had already experienced tornadoes during the day, were battered with extreme thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service Eastern Region.

A tornado watch had been issued until 11 p.m. for Georgia and South Carolina, as the southern United States was experiencing severe weather as well.

In Alabama, at least 23 people died due to tornadoes that touched down earlier in the day.

Some 42,000 homes and business in Alabama and Georgia were without power due to the storms and a "freeze warning" was issued for parts of Alabama as temperatures were to drop to the high 20s and stay that low into Monday morning.