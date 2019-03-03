House to demand documents from dozens in obstruction probe

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the committee will request documents from more than 60 people associated with President Donald Trump as part of its investigation into whether he obstructed justice. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of House Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that the committee will issue requests for documents from dozens of individuals as part of its obstruction of justice investigation into President Donald Trump.

Nadler, D-N.Y., told ABC News' This Week that the committee will request documents from more than 60 people, including individuals in the White House and the Trump Organization such as Donald Trump, Jr. and Allen Weisselberg, in order to "present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power" which he said Trump took part in.

"It's very clear that the president obstructed justice. It's very clear -- 1,100 times he referred to the Mueller investigation as a witch hunt," said Nadler. "He tried to protect Flynn from being investigated by the FBI. He fired [Former FBI Director James] Comey in order to stop the 'Russian thing.'"

Despite his belief that Trump obstructed justice, Nadler said impeachment proceedings are a "long way down the road" and the Judiciary Committee is going to first "initiate proper investigations."

"The Republicans spent two years shielding the president from any proper accountability. They threatened to impeach people in the Justice Department. They threatened the Mueller investigation," he said. "It's our job to protect the rule of law. That's our core function."

Nadler said that Trump was implicated "in various crimes, both while seeking the office of president and while in the White House" during testimony by his former attorney Michael Cohen earlier this week.

He added that "there can be crimes that are impeachable offenses and impeachable offenses that are not crimes."

Additionally, Nadler said that an attempt "to sabotage a fair election would be an impeachable offense," but that the committee was " far from making decisions on that."

He also said the Judiciary Committee will continue its investigation even if special counsel Robert Mueller's probe finds no evidence of collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

"We would want to see the evidence behind that and see the validity of that, we could agree or disagree. But this investigation goes far beyond collusion," Nadler said.