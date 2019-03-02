Watch live: President Trump to speak on CPAC's final day

United States President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2019, after meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The Conservative Political Action Conference's final day will feature the event's most prominent speaker: President Donald Trump.

Days after ending diplomatic talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, Trump is scheduled to speak at CPAC, held in National Harbor, Md., at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Will be speaking at CPAC at 11:30 this morning," Trump said Saturday morning on Twitter. "Record crowd, live broadcast. Enjoy!"

Trump spoke at the event last year, when he praised the Republican-led reforms to the nation's tax code and his initiatives to scale back business regulations.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at CPAC on Friday. In his speech, Pence described Democractic presidential candidates as socialists and compared them to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"The moment America becomes a socialist country is the moment that America ceases to be America," Pence said. "We know where socialism leads. If you want socialism, just look at Venezuela."