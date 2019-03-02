Subaru to recall 1.3M vehicles over brake lights

Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, president of Japan's auto maker Subaru speaks during press day at 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 in Tokyo, Japan on October 25, 2017. Photo by Keizo Kori/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Subaru said it would recall some 1.3 million vehicles over feared flaws in their brake lights, according to multiple news reports.

The voluntary recall will affect 2008 to 2016 models of the Impreza sedan, 2013 to 2017 models of the Crosstrek SUV and 2014 to 2016 models of the Forester SUV, according to Consumer Reports.

The initiative targets brake lights that may not light up properly in some situations when the brakes are applied.

Some cleaning products may to be blame for the malfunctioning.

An unnamed Subaru spokesperson told Car and Driver that "consumer products containing silicone ... can seep into the brake-lamp switch housing and deposit a layer on the switch contact. If the contact switch loses conductivity to terminal, it may result in the rear brake lights not illuminating."

There have been about 20 reported incidents tied to the brake lights problem, according to Consumer Reports.

Car owners will be contacted about the issue within 60 days, Subaru told Consumer Reports.