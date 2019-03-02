Oregon man, dog survive five days in car stuck in snow

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office displayed this image of Jeremy R. Taylor on Facebook as a missing person since Sunday. On Friday, he was found in his SUV with his dog in West Butte, Ore., after the vehicle got stuck in snow.

Jeremy R. Taylor, 36, and his dog Ally were rescued Friday near Wake Butte, Ore. five days after his 2000 black Toyota 4Runner got stuck in the snow. Photo courtesy Deschutes County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

March 2 (UPI) -- An Oregon man, trapped in the snow for five days in his car with his dog, survived by consuming taco sauce and periodically starting the vehicle.

Jeremy R. Taylor, 36, and his dog Ally became trapped Sunday near Wake Butte, when his 2000 black Toyota 4Runner got stuck in the snow. He was last seen getting gas in Sunriver.

On Wednesday, a missing person's alert was put out for Taylor. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook he was "known to frequent the forested area to the west of Sunriver where he enjoyed off-roading."

On Friday, a snowmobile rider contacted Deschutes County 911 that Taylor had been located on Forest Service Road 40 near Wake Butte, west of Sunriver. Authorities responded with an Oregon Water Resource SnowCat, a construction vehicle, and were able to dig them out.

"Jeremy and Ally were found to be in good condition, but hungry after being stuck in the snow for five days," the sheriff's office reported on Facebook. "Jeremy and Ally were then transported to the intersection of FS Road 40 and FS Road 45 where he was reunited with family and friends."

After getting gas Taylor told authorities he had fallen asleep on Sunday after getting stuck in snow. When he awoke Monday, there was even more snow.

He tried to walk out Monday, but they didn't walk far and went back to the car.

Taylor, according to the sheriff's office post, told authorities they "stayed warm by periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food."

The Facebook post didn't mention how they got water though they were surrounded by plenty of snow.