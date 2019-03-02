NTSB investigates fatal Tesla crash in Florida

Chinese visit Tesla's new showroom in Beijing on Monday. U.S.-based Tesla has started delivering Model 3 cars in China ahead of schedule. On Friday, the NTSB announced it would send three officials to investigate a fatal Tesla 3 crash in Delray Beach, Fla. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has begun an investigation into a fatal Tesla crash in Florida.

On Friday, the NTSB announced on Twitter that in cooperation with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, it is "sending a team of three" to help with the safety probe.

The crash killed Jeremy Beren Banner, 50, of Lake Worth, on Friday morning, after he drove his 2018 Tesla 3 under a tractor trailer in Delray Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The electric car slammed into the tractor trailer as it as making a left-hand turn onto northbound State Road 7 and the Tesla was headed southbound, the sheriff's office said. The Tesla's roof was ripped off as it passed underneath the truck.

The truck driver, Robert Keith Wood, of Tampa, was not injured.

The sheriff's report didn't say whether the autopilot feature was enabled at the time of the crash.