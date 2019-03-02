Gag order: Judge asks Roger Stone to explain book release

Roger Stone spoke to the media after leaving federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 25 after his arrest and indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Since then, the judge has imposed a strict gag order on him regarding his statements about the case and asked him to explain why he has not disclosed 'imminent' release of a book. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered Republican political strategist Roger Stone to explain why he did not disclose the "imminent" release of a book that may violate a gag order.

District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a stricter gag order on Stone in his case tied to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, after he posted an Instagram photo of the judge with crosshairs next to her head.

The gag bars him from speaking about the case in public, including criticizing Jackson and Mueller, which the book reportedly does.

An initial gag order only limited his ability to speak about the case directly outside the courthouse.

Jackson demanded in the court order to know by Monday "the specific date" of the book's "imminent" release. She also asked Stone to explain why he didn't previously bring the issue to the court's attention.

In January, Stone posted on Instagram that he would publish a book titled "The Myth of Russian Collusion: The Inside Story of How Trump Really Won." Earlier this month, he posted on Instagram that the book would be published on March 1.

Jackson noted that Stone's lawyers had multiple opportunities to inform her of the book, including in a February court filing or at the Feb. 21 gag order hearing.

Stone was indicted earlier this year on a seven-count indictment that alleges lying to the FBI, obstruction and witness tampering. Mueller accused him of lying about contact Stone had with WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange during the 2016 presidential campaign.