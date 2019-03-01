Watch live: Day 2 of CPAC lineup includes Pence, Cruz, Trump Jr.

Artist Julian Raven's portrait of President Donald Trump is seen at the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday in National Harbor, Md. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence headlines the list of scheduled speakers Friday at the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

The conservative conference began Thursday and included remarks from Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Pence is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. EST at the event in National Harbor, Md.

Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are also set to appear Friday. The event is expected to draw 13,000 people while a remote satellite feed at Liberty University will draw even more.

Cruz was scheduled for a conversation about the crisis at the southern border with Rich Lowry of the National Review at 9:20 a.m. Trump Jr. will speak with Jerry Falwell of Liberty University at 10:45 a.m.

Other discussions include "Does America First Mean America Alone?," "21st Century Terminator: How China is Using 5G" and "AI to Take Over the World and Sue The U: A Crash Course in Fighting Censorship."

President Donald Trump will address the conference at 11:30 a.m. EST Saturday.