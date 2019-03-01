Parents of Otto Warmbier reject Trump's denial NK leader innocent in son's death

Fred and Cindy Warmbier as she speaks at a meeting on human rights at United Nations headquarters in New York City on May 3, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The parents of Otto Warmbier, the U.S. college student who died after spending 17 months in a North Korea jail, rejected comments from President Donald Trump that Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un had nothing to do with his death.

During his summit with Kim in Vietnam this week, Trump said Kim felt "very badly" about Warmbier's death and said he agreed Kim played no role in it.

Warmbier traveled to North Korea in 2015 and was arrested after he tried to take a propaganda poster from his hotel, Pyongyang officials said. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison but eventually returned to the United States in June 2017, in a coma. He died about a week later at the age of 22. North Korean officials said he at one point received a severe head injury.

Trump told reporters Thursday Kim denied involvement and he believed him.

"[Kim] tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word," he said.

"We have been respectful during this summit process," Fred and Cindy Warmbier said Friday. "Now we must speak out. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuse or lavish praise can change that."

Trump's about-face conflicts with a U.S. district court ruling last month that awarded the Warmbiers a $500 million judgment against North Korea for the torture and extrajudicial killing of their son.

At one point, North Korea said Warmbier contracted botulism, a claim that's challenged by U.S. physicians.

Trump had invited the Warmbiers to his first State of the Union address last year. During the address, he bashed North Korea for the college student's death.

"The dictatorship sentenced Otto to 15 years of hard labor before returning him to America last June, horribly injured and on the verge of death," Trump said at the time.

"You are powerful witnesses to a menace that threatens our world, and your strength truly inspires us all," he told the Warmbiers.

Fred Warmbier later accompanied Vice President Mike Pence to the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where North Korean officials were present.