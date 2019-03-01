A city worker uses a brush machine to clear snow in downtown St. Louis on January 12. St. Louis is among various areas coast to coast that will see rain and snow this weekend. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- As the calendar turned to March, areas across the United States prepared for more rain and snow -- and the weather should continue for days, forecasters said.

Snowfall was forecast for upper elevations in California Friday and will reach Maine in the far Northeast on Monday. Unlike others this season, the storm will take a more southerly route through the central Plains and bring snowfall to Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, forecasters said.

Meteorologists say the storm will freeze the northern Plains with temperatures as low as minus-55 degrees. Most of California will get rainfall in valleys and snow in mountains. Behind the storm, temperatures will plunge below zero for one of the coldest recorded March temperatures in years.

Forecasts said by Sunday, the storm will reach the Northeast -- but the dividing line between rain and snow is still in flux because various computer models show different results, the Weather Channel reported.

Winter storm watches have been issued from the mid-Mississippi Valley to Denver, Kansas City and St. Louis. Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of the Sierra-Nevadas, the Colorado high country and southern Wyoming. Many of the areas could pick up 5 inches of snow, or more.

Accuweather forecasts a foot of snow along a 1,000-mile swatch from south-central Kansas to east Ohio. The snowfall could fall quickly and strand motorists on Interstate 70.

Some parts of the Northeast could get as many as 6 inches Sunday and Monday. Officials said air travelers should expect delays nationwide.