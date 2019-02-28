Watch live: CPAC showcases conservative officeholders Thursday

Former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference event in National Harbor, Md. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Conservative Political Action Conference enters its second day Thursday, featuring appearances by Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

CPAC, held in National Harbor, Md., is being streamed live online. Jordan and Meadows spoke about Democrats' proposed Green New Deal, which would entail sweeping measures to combat climate change, in a seminar entitled "Marketing Marxism" on Thursday morning. Later Thursday, there will be an in-depth discussion on gun control featuring Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last February.

However, the highlight of the event will be the visit by President Donald Trump, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to an agenda posted online. Trump will be fresh off his trip to Vietnam, where he walked away from negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after failing to reach an agreement on sanctions relief and nuclear disarmament.

We are honored to have @realDonaldTrump join us again for #CPAC2019 where he'll share his vision for #WhatMakesAmericaGreat. Thank you, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/NpV3dqkew5 - Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 25, 2019

Trump previously spoke at CPAC in 2011. Vice President Mike Pence will speak at 10 a.m. Friday.