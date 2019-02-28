Northern California rain: Thousands evacuated; 2,000 businesses flooded

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 people have fled their homes and 2,000 businesses have been flooded after heavy rains swelled a river in Northern California.

Forecasters said the heaviest storm of the winter season has dumped about 20 inches of rain in Sonoma County in just three days. Authorities said floodwater levels haven't been this high in 25 years, and it's forced about 3,500 people to search for higher grounds. The Russian River is expected to start receding Thursday night.

The Sonoma County Sheriff Office said all roads leading into the community of Guerneville were flooded. One resident was airlifted from the town after she suffered a serious medical issue Wednesday, deputies said.

"You cannot get into or out of town," officials said. "Guerneville is officially an island."

"We have waterfront property now," resident Dane Pitcher told the Los Angeles Times from the Raford Inn in Healdsburg. "We're marooned for all intents and purposes."

National Weather Service meteorologist Carolina Walbrun said the river expanded from 10 feet to 34 feet over a period of two days. It peaked at 46 feet late Wednesday.

"I've seen water coolers and propane tanks and kayaks [floating in floodwaters]," added resident Caitlyn Meeks. "I've seen soda syrup dispensers going down. A water heater. I can see a tree right now that's just stuck on the Monte Rio bridge."