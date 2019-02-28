Trending Stories

Lake Erie first lake to be granted same rights as a human
Lake Tahoe plow hits snow-buried car, woman found trapped inside
Oakland teachers strike costing the district $1M a day as it enters fifth day
Supreme Court rules in favor of death row inmate with dementia
Trump: U.S. 'walked away' from North Korea demands for sanctions relief

Photo Gallery

 
Rami Malek, Olivia Colman win at the Oscars

Latest News

'Mortal Kombat 11': Johnny Cage joins the fight in new gameplay trailer
Northern California rain: Thousands evacuated; 2,000 businesses flooded
Padma Lakshmi on Fatima Ali: 'I've never met anybody like her'
Navy to commission USS Charleston on Saturday
Federal judge orders Texas to stop purging names from voter rolls
 
