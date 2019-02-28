Lake Tahoe plow hits snow-buried car, woman found trapped inside

A snow plow struck a snow-buried car in South Lake Tahoe only to discover a woman was trapped inside. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A 48-year-old woman was found trapped in her car for more than four hours in South Lake Tahoe last week after it was struck by a snowplow, police said.

The car, completely buried by snow, was illegally parked in an easement when a snowplow operator rammed into it while clearing snow from the street Feb. 17, South Lake Tahoe Police said.

The plow operator and a police officer worked to dig the vehicle out, but had no idea someone was inside until a hand was seen pressed against the window, South Lake Tahoe Communications Manager Chris Fiore said, Reno Gazette Journal reported.

The woman was fine but it could have been much worse, South Lake Tahoe Police said in a media release.

"We say this all the time, but it is so important to get cars out of snow removal areas and for everyone to be careful using vehicles during major snow events," said Fiore. "Being inside of a buried car, or starting a car buried in snow could have deadly consequences."

Illegally parked cars have been an issue the California city has been dealing with all winter long.

"They don't just delay the snow removal process they're dangerous for everyone involved," said Public Works Director Ray Jarvis.

And the outcome for the woman, who police believe was homeless, could have been much worse.

"With that much snow piled on top of the car ... if the snowplow hadn't hit the back of it we could be having a much different conversation," he said. "She could have suffocated."

The warning from police comes as the city is bracing for more winter weather over the next two days, reminding residents to park their cars legally.