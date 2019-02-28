The NHTSA announced recalls involving more than 600,000 Kia and Hyundai vehicles. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Kia and Hyundai are recalling more than 625,000 vehicles for different problems, federal officials said.

The largest of the recalls involves the Kia Soul, in which nearly 379,000 2012 to 2016 model year vehicles are being recalled over high exhaust gas temperatures that can cause damage to the catalytic converter and cause "abnormal engine combustion."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acknowledged recalls of two other Kia vehicles. About 95,000 Sedonas from 2015-2018 have a possible faulty occupant detection system wiring harness. The third involves 32,000 Sportage models from 2011-2012 due to oil pan leaks.

Hyundai told the NHTSA its recall involves 120,000 Tucson vehicles from 2011-2013 and possible engine oil pan leakage.

Last October, the nonprofit group Center for Auto Safety demanded that Hyundai and Kia recall 2.9 million cars and SUVs, citing hundreds of consumer complaints saying the vehicles caught fire.

The group said the automakers should recall all 2011-2014 Sorento, Optima, Sonata and Santa Fe models, along with 2010-2015 Souls. The group examined more than 220 fire complaints.

Both automakers are already involved in recalls from last year after airbag failures caused four deaths in multiple crashes. Four involved 2011 Hyundai Sonatas and two affected 2012-2013 Kia Fortes.