The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, but still signaled a gradual decline after the second and third quarters. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy grew 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 -- beating economists' expectations but signaling a slowdown at the end of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday.

Economists predicted 2.2 percent growth to cap a year that saw the economy grow 3.4 percent in the third quarter and 4.2 percent in the second.

"The deceleration in real GDP growth in the fourth quarter reflected decelerations in private inventory investment, [personal consumption expenditures], and federal government spending and a downturn in state and local government spending," the BEA wrote in a statement. "These movements were partly offset by an upturn in exports and an acceleration in nonresidential fixed investment. Imports increased less in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter."

Disposable personal income increased $218.7 billion, or 5.7 percent, in the fourth quarter -- up from 4.2 percent in the third quarter.

The BEA typically releases three GDP reports each quarter but the first two were never released because of the federal shutdown that spanned from December to late January.

"We had a fourth quarter which turned into Armageddon coming off of the pinnacle of financial ecstasy at the end of September," Nick Giacoumakis, president and founder of the New England Investment & Retirement Group, told Yahoo Finance.

Housing starts declined in December to the lowest level in two years and existing home sales also fell. Orders for non-defense capital goods, not counting aircraft, also declined sharply in December.

RELATED Regime leaders in Iran funding terror as economy melts down

Retail sales dropped 1.2 percent month-over-month in December, the largest drop since the economic slowdown of 2009, the Census Bureau said earlier this month. The slowdown could be blamed somewhat on the 800,000 federal workers who were furloughed during the shutdown.

"[The] fall in retail sales in December was every bit as bad as it looks," Capital Economics' Michael Pearce said.