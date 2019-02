Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A sheriff's office in Wisconsin released video from a 131-vehicle pileup that left one person dead and 71 others injured.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office shared the body and squad camera footage Tueaday.

Andrew Schefelker, a 30-year-old middle and high school science teacher, was killed in the crash and 71 other people were injured.

The crash took place Sunday during whiteout conditions on Interstate 41 near the city of Neenah. Winnebago County Chief Deputy Todd Christopherson said the weather at the scene was the "worst conditions I've ever seen."

"Watch for the change in visibility," the sheriff's office wrote alongside video showing heavy snowfall obscuring the line of sight on the roadway.

A woman involved in the crash said the snow was the last thing she saw before her vehicle crashed in to the line of cars.

"We ran into blowing snow, and then, next thing we know there were like cars piled up, and we smashed right into it," she said. "We ran into a white SUV. Then, somebody else ran into us, and we hit the side on my fiancé's side."

Arctic cold is expected to linger in the state through this weekend as temperatures are forecast to reach record lows, including 10 below zero in Green Bay and 13 below zero in Wausau on Sunday night.