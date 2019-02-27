Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Oakland teachers strike is costing the district $1 million a day because most students aren't going to class, the school district estimates.

Teachers are picketing for the fifth day while administrators and union leaders continue to negotiate behind the scenes. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond mediated the discussions between the two sides Tuesday. His goal is to reach a settlement with the Oakland Education Association teachers union.

Only 6 percent of students have attended school since the strike started last week, severely affecting how much state funding the district receives. This comes as the district already plans to cut $22 million out of its 2019-2020 budget.

"Our numbers show the impact that the student absences are having on the district in support of our teachers," said Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. "It lends greater urgency to the need to settle our contract negotiations with the Oakland Education Association."

RELATED Sides agree on wage increases to end Denver teachers strike

Teachers have scheduled a rally and march to support Oakland's Roots International Academy, which will be shut down by the district.

On the picket lines, teachers, nurses, counselors and their supporters braved cold rain on Tuesday wearing ponchos and signs wrapped in plastic.

There's a large gap between what the union wants and what the district is willing to give. Last week, the district offered an 8.5 percent compensation package but teachers want more. The gap is larger than what teachers in Los Angeles dealt with in their strike last month.

RELATED LA teachers strike drags on after talks fail to produce deal

Teacher demands go beyond compensation, as the educators have concerns about class size, counseling and health support for students and restorative justice programs.

"I'm not advocating one way or another for what their salary should be. Obviously I want to see our teachers well compensated," Thurmond said. "OUSD has well-documented financial limitations. It's a fact that this district has seen declining enrollment, lost money as it relates to charter schools and dealt with a structural deficit for years."