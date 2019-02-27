Recording artist R. Kelly was freed from jail this week after a fan paid $100,000 for his bail. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A crowdfunding page set up to help rhythm and blues singer R. Kelly pay for his legal defense against sex abuse charges has been shut down.

The artist was charged last week with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four people. Prosecutors said three of the accusers were under the age of 17 when the abuse occurred between 1998 and 2010.

GoFundMe said Tuesday it shut down several campaigns launched by R. Kelly fans to pay for his legal defense.

"These campaigns violate GoFundMe's terms of service and they've been removed from the platform," GoFundMe spokeswoman Jenny Perillo said. "I can confirm that our terms of service prohibit raising money on GoFundMe for the legal defense of a violent crime."

R. Kelly's attorney said previously the singer had trouble coming up with bail money. He was ultimately released Monday after the amount -- $100,000 -- was paid by a fan he met five months ago. The fan, Valencia Love, had contacted members of singer's inner circle and offered assistance.

"She wanted Rob to have a chance at justice, and she thought he'd have a better chance outside of jail than inside," Don Russell, a friend and adviser to R. Kelly, said.

Defense attorney Steve Greenberg said last week his client's finances have not been stable since he was dropped from his record label following recent boycotts of his music.

For decades, the singer has been surrounded by accusations of sexual impropriety, but matters intensified in January after the airing of a documentary series that included interviews with women who said they'd been in abusive relationships with him.

R. Kelly is scheduled to return to court March 22.