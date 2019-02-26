Watch live: Fed chairman gives Monetary Policy Report to Senate

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will talk to lawmakers Tuesday in his semiannual report on economic and monetary policy -- an appearance expected to have a significant impact on U.S. markets.

Powell will give testimony on the first of two days in Congress. He'll deliver the Monetary Policy Report to the Senate banking committee Tuesday and appear before the House financial services committee Wednesday.

Tuesday's hearing begins at 10 a.m. EST.

In his appearances, Powell will answer questions about the Fed's outlook and moves that some analysts consider missteps since he took over for Janet Yellen a year ago. On those occasions, Powell's remarks have had a significant impact on U.S. markets.

As Federal Reserve chief, Powell has raised interest rates four times, moves that some analysts say weighed down the U.S. economy. The Fed left interest rates alone at its policy meeting last month. It will meet again March 19-20.

Some lawmakers say Powell is more plainspoken than his predecessors, which might help him politically.

"We appreciate your ability to be very accessible to all of us," Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, told Powell last year. "I know you were in my office. You've been in a lot of our offices. Appreciate that."