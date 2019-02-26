Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Turnout was low early Tuesday as Chicago residents headed to the polls to vote in the city's mayoral election, officials said.

During the first 2 hours of voting, 4 percent of eligible voters, about 80,000 people, voted -- on pace for a record low turnout.

Voters are choosing from a field of 14 candidates, the largest in the city's history, WLS-TV reported.

Among those seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who announced last summer he wouldn't run again, are four women and 10 men. They are:

-- Gery Chico, former chief of staff to former Mayor Richard Daley, former Chicago Public Schools board president and former Chicago Park District board president

-- William Daley, former chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, former U.S. secretary of Commerce and brother of former Mayor Richard Daley.

-- Amara Enyia, director of Austin Chamber of Commerce

-- Bob Fioretti, former alderman

-- State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago

-- Jerry Joyce, former assistant state's attorney

-- John Kozlar, two-time aldermanic candidate

-- Lori Lightfoot, former president of Chicago Police Board, former U.S. attorney

-- Garry McCarthy, former Chicago police superintendent

-- Susana Mendoza, Illinois comptroller and former Chicago city clerk

-- Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County board president and chair of the Cook County Democrats

-- Neal Sáles-Griffin, entrepreneur

-- Paul Vallas, former Chicago Public Schools CEO

-- Willie Wilson, businessman

Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, told the Chicago Sun-Times the reason for the low turnout could be because voters haven't made up their minds.

"The mixed message we got in vote-by-mail ballots is we had a record number apply, and then we've only had about half of them returned so far," Allen said. "That indicates that there is strong interest in this election, but people simply haven't made up their minds or they might take a pass on this first round."