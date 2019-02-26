Amtrak said nearly 200 passengers were stranded aboard the Coast Starlight in Oregon after the train hit a downed tree in heavy snow. Photo courtesy Amtrak

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Officials are working to help nearly 200 people who've been stuck on an Amtrak train in Oregon since Sunday, when it ran into a tree and stalled in heavy snow.

Authorities said the Amtrak Coast Starlight was traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles when it hit a tree in Oakridge, Ore., late Sunday afternoon. Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said 183 passengers have been stranded there since.

Passengers said the train is running on auxiliary power and has heat.

Crews from Union Pacific, which owns the rail line, have been working to clear the tracks and said they hoped to reach the train early Tuesday. The plan is for passengers to be taken to nearby Eugene and then Portland so they can continue their travel.

Oakridge, about 45 miles southeast of Eugene, was hit with more than 10 inches of snow Monday afternoon, which slowed help efforts. Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said the rail company decided to keep passengers on the train because of power outages and lack of hotel space in nearby towns.

Road closures and fallen trees due to the snow made it impossible to transport the passengers by bus, officials said.

"We have no idea how long we will be stuck, could be days," passenger Rebekah Dodson told KTVL-TV. "We've opened windows, we've gotten yelled at for opening windows. We can't get off the train because there's four feet of snow in every direction, there's nowhere to go."

Rider Carly Bigby told KOIN-TV the train's snack cart is now empty and mothers with small children have run out of diapers. She also said there's limited cellular phone service.

Amtrak said Cascades service between Portland and Eugene have been suspended until Thursday. Other disruptions related to the stranded train have also been made, Amtrak said.