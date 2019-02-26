Mother, daughter arrested for killing 5 relatives

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A mother and daughter have been arrested for allegedly killing five family members in their Bucks County, Pa., apartment, authorities said.

Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, have been charged with murdering Shana's 25-year-old daughter Naa'Irah Smith, her 13-year-old son Damon Decree Jr. and her 9-year-old twin nieces Imani and Erika Allen. They also have been charged with murdering the twins' mother and Shana's sister 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell, ABC 6 News reported.

The two women have also been charged with criminal conspiracy, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a media briefing.

"This is a terrible tragedy. I just spoke with the family of the five deceased and they are all heartbroken," Weintraub said.

The bodies were discovered in the bedroom of a Morrisville, Bucks County, apartment at around 4 p.m. Monday following a wellness check, The Inquirer reported.

The cause of death is still under investigation and the motive is still unknown, Weintraub said.

The two suspects were initially taken to a hospital before entering police custody, Weintraub said.

Police are looking for Jamilla's 17-year-old son, Joshua Campbell to ensure his safety.

"We are on the lookout, although he is not a suspect, but we are looking for Jamai.la's son Joshua Campbell, aged 17, just to ensure his safety. I repeat he is not a suspect," Weintraub said.

The investigation is ongoing.