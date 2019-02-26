Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been nominated to serve on the board of directors at Boeing. Photo by Mark Wilson/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Two months after her last speech as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has been nominated to serve on Boeing's board of directors, the company announced Tuesday.

Shareholders for the Chicago-based aircraft, rocket and satellite manufacturer will consider Haley's appointment at their April 29 meeting. Haley resigned as U.S ambassador to the U.N. in December.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing's continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company," Haley said. "Not only is Boeing the largest aerospace company in the world and America's biggest exporter, it also understands the importance of teamwork and building community through its network of suppliers in all 50 states and around the world."

Before her nearly two years in the Trump administration, Haley served as the first female governor of South Carolina and a three-term legislator in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

"Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world," Boeing President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. "Boeing will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience to help achieve our aspiration to be the best in aerospace and a global industrial champion."

A hallmark of Haley's time as ambassador was her criticism of what she said was the U.N.'s "obsession with Israel" and the "loud and false message to the Palestinians that they just might be able to achieve their goals by relying on the U.N., rather than through direct negotiations."

She said the Trump administration will present a new Middle East peace plan in early 2019 that "recognizes the realities on the ground in the Middle East have changed in powerful and important ways."