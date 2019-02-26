Drug industry executives appeared in the Senate Tuesday to answer for rising drug costs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. Senate committee is acting Tuesday to again try and get to the bottom of rising prescription drug prices, by questioning several industry executives.

The Senate finance committee will hear testimony from seven drug industry representatives about their companies' roles in drug costs, particularly involving medications that are critical to the health of some Americans. Pharmaceutical firms in the past have blamed middlemen for hikes.

Drug makers negotiate discounts, or rebates, with pharmacy benefit managers to secure a spot on their formularies. Experts say employers typically use the rebates to lower premiums for employees rather than pass them on to patients.

Executives from AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer and Sanofi were scheduled to testify Tuesday.

RELATED Rising pharmaceutical levels in water sources pose ecological problems

Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb told CNBC the pricing system is "wacky" and patients are seeing no benefit from rebates.

"[Patients are] spending money to subsidize everyone else's premium," Gottlieb said. "The sick people are helping to subsidize the healthy people. That's not how insurance is supposed to work. So we've got a wacky system where the discounts aren't flowing to the people."

Healthcare professionals say they've seen their patients priced out of the drugs they need.

Committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted Monday he wants to see drug makers take some accountability.

"I hope the drug ... CEOs testifying don't try to blame everyone but themselves," he wrote, adding that the bottom line at Tuesday's hearing is how companies can lower costs.

"It's time Big Pharma provide American families with answers about the unjustified expense of these medicines," Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said.