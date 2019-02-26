Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Michael Cohen will begin three days of congressional testimony Tuesday, both behind closed doors and publicly, to answer questions about his time as President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Democrats are hoping Cohen will open up about the work he did in Trump's behalf -- while Republicans are expected to question his credibility.

Cohen will appear Tuesday in a closed-door session with the Senate intelligence committee. On Wednesday, he will testify in an open session before the Democrat-controlled House oversight committee. Thursday, he will wrap testimony in a closed-door session with the House intelligence committee.

The Justice Department has set guidelines about what can and cannot be discussed.

The Wednesday session will not include questions about the Russian investigation, but Cohen, often known as Trump's "fixer," could talk about "payoffs, financial disclosures, compliance with campaign finance laws, business practices and other matters," oversight committee chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said.

Cohen has said previously he felt it was his "duty to cover up [Trump's] dirty deeds."

"I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to: The personal ones to me and those involving the President of the United States of America," he said.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including setting up payments to two women who accused Trump of affairs. He's been sentenced to three years in prison but was granted an extension as he recovers from shoulder surgery and prepares to testify before Congress.

Cohen's credibility could be questioned because he was already convicted of lying to Congress, in 2017. Trump, who's called Cohen a "rat" on Twitter, will arrived in Vietnam Tuesday for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Cummings suggested Wednesday's open testimony could be a historic moment.

"This is one moment in history. And when you get to my age, and you look back and you realize, these moments are very, very, very significant. It may very well be a turning point in our country's history, I don't know," Cummings said.