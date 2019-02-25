Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers withdraws troops from U.S.-Mexico border

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the withdrawal of the state's National Guard troops from the U.S-Mexico border, citing a lock of evidence of a crisis. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday to withdraw the Wisconsin National Guard from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Evers announced the order to withdraw the 112 National Guard soldiers, citing a lack of evidence of a "crisis" at the border.

"There is simply not ample evidence to support the president's contention that there exists a national security crisis at our southwestern border," Evers said. "Therefore, there is no justification for the ongoing presence of Wisconsin National Guard personnel at the border."

He added that border protection should be the responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"I cannot support keeping our brave service men and women away from their families without a clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation," Evers added.

With the order Monday, Wisconsin became the third state to withdraw its troops from the border.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recalled the state's troops on Feb. 5 and about a week later California Gov. Gavin Newsom did the same, both saying they wouldn't take part in President Donald Trump's "fear-mongering."

Evers' order came as 58 former senior national security officials condemned Trump's emergency declaration.

Also Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Representatives would pass a resolution introduced by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, to terminate the declaration.