Chunks of ice wash ashore at Hoover Beach, N.Y., and prompted voluntary evacuations. Photo by Town of Hamburg Emergency Services/Facebook

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Powerful winds have cut power to more than 600,000 homes and businesses from Michigan to New York, utility officials said Monday.

The storm is blamed for at least one death and dozens of injuries. More than 500 flights were canceled Monday after about 1,200 were scrapped Sunday, and several interstates were shut down because of blizzard conditions in the Midwest.

Forecasters say the northern half of the United States will see cold temperatures until the middle of March, along with snow, sleet and freezing rain.

"A strong ride of high pressure building into Alaska this week will send Arctic air first into the Plains during the first few days of March and the into the East by the third," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Hazardous conditions led to more than 130 vehicles piling up on Interstate 41 in Wisconsin over the weekend. One person died and 71 were injured. About 500 vehicles were stuck behind the pile-up and had to be rerouted. Interstate 35 was closed from Ames, Iowa, to Owatonna, Minn., and Interstates 90 and 29 were closed in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency and called the National Guard to help stranded travelers.

In New York, strong winds pushed chunks of ice out of Lake Erie and onto the coast where they butted up against some backyards.

Last week, the storm stretched as far south as Arizona where it shut down highways and blanketed Tucson with nearly two inches of snow. The conditions forced city officials in Flagstaff to declare an emergency.