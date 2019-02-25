White House: American oil worker abducted in Yemen reunited with family

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Danny Burch, a Texas man who had been kidnapped while living in Yemen, was recovered and returned to his wife and children after 18 months in captivity. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An American oil worker who was abducted in Yemen in 2017 has been reunited with his family, the White House announced Monday.

President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Danny Burch, a Texas man who had been captured while living in Yemen, was recovered and reunited with his wife and children after 18 months in captivity.

"In 2017, U.S. citizen Danny Burch was taken hostage from Sanaa, Yemen. Today he is safe and secure, and is reunited with his wife and children. The family has asked for privacy as they recover from this ordeal," Pompeo said.

Trump and the U.S. State Department also thanked the United Arab Emirates for its support in Burch's recovery.

"Danny's recovery reflects the best of what the United States and its partners can accomplish," Trump said.

Burch, 64, was taken from his car in "broad daylight" in Sana, the Yemeni capital, his wife, Nadia Forsa, told the New York Times in September 2017.

He had worked on oil rigs in Yemen since 1994, traveling between Yemen and East Texas, until he moved to Yemen full time in 2005, where he married Forsa and the couple had three children.