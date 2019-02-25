Traffic at Laredo, Texas, border bridge temporarily halted

Customs and Border Protection closed down traffic on the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge in both directions around 2:30 p.m.. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it temporarily halted all traffic at the bridge connecting Laredo, Texas, and Mexico on Monday.

The agency said it had reports of a group of migrants planning to attempt to cross the border at the location. Border officials closed the Gateway to the Americas Bridge -- to both northbound and southbound traffic -- at about 2:30 p.m. and reopened it a brief time later.

"Bridge traffic at Gateway to the Americas Bridge is temporarily halted in both directions due to the possible threat of a significant group of undocumented migrants attempting entry without inspection at the bridge. CBP has deployed Mobile Field Force members to the area as a precaution. Vehicular traffic is being temporarily diverted to Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in the interim," the CBP said.