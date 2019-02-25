YouTube is implementing new community guidelines for content creation and punishment for violators. File Photo by Twin Design/Shutterstock/UPI

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- New community guidelines for YouTube designed to simplify its "three strike" system took effect Monday, as the company hopes to clarify rules for content creators.

Video creators have complained about inconsistency in the policy, saying different penalties were given for certain strikes. YouTube said in a statement last week all violations will not be treated the same to avoid the confusion, where the strikes will go away after 90 days.

YouTube said while 98 percent of users never violate guidelines and most violators don't re-offend after the first strike, they felt the changes will help all content creators.

"Starting [Monday] all channels will receive a one-time warning the first time they post content that crosses the line, with no penalties to their channel except for the removal of that content," YouTube said.

"This is to make sure everyone takes the time to learn about our community guidelines, and then can quickly get back to creating great content. ... We are also expanding the policy resources available in our help center to give more detail about what behavior will result in a strike."

YouTube said the first strike will draw a one-week freeze for new content. The second in any 90-day period will draw a two-week freeze and the third will eliminate a user's channel.

Last week, Nestle, McDonald's and other major companies said they were pulling ads from YouTube over concerns that some content was facilitating pedophiles. Blogger Matt Watson posted a video Sunday saying he believed members of a "soft-core pedophile ring" are making suggestive comments on videos of events like gymnastics and yoga.

In response, YouTube purged 400 channels and millions of comments.

Other YouTube creators complained the changes did not address other issues like false community guideline violations and copyright issues.